McCracken’s praise for ‘incredible’ Peterhead for letting him take on dream Falkirk role

David McCracken has thanked Peterhead for giving him his break in coaching and allowing him to pursue his dream of managing Falkirk.

The 38-year-old left the Blue Toon this week to become interim head coach of the Bairns along with former Dons striker Lee Miller.

The League One title favourites are still going to interview other candidates while McCracken and Miller are in temporary charge.

Both are former Falkirk players and are keen on landing the job. But if that doesn’t happen Peterhead boss Jim McInally has said McCracken can return to his coaching role at Balmoor.

McCracken, who joined the Buchan side as a player in 2017 before becoming a coach last season, is grateful for how the situation has been handled.

He said: “It’s a strange situation with myself and Lee coming from other clubs to help out Falkirk.

“The position Peterhead as a club and Jim as a manager have taken on it has been unbelievable.

“I’m really grateful for what they’ve done for me – but not just in this situation.

“In the last couple of years, Jim and David Nicholls have helped me and given me a great grounding in coaching and some great advice.

“I can only say thank you to Peterhead for how they have dealt with this situation. I couldn’t ask for any more from them.

“Everything I’ve been through at Peterhead has been a great learning experience.

“From missing out on promotion as a player in my first season (2017-18) to winning the League Two title last season.

“For a player, coach or anybody that’s involved it’s an incredible club that look after their staff.”