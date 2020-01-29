Andrew McCarthy pushing to be Peterhead regular

Andrew McCarthy says he needs to rise to the challenge of trying to become a Peterhead regular.

The midfielder made his second Blue Toon appearances as a sub in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Dumbarton at Balmoor.

McCarthy hasn’t started either of the two games he’s been involved in since joining the Buchan outfit on January 11 following his release by Queen of the South.

Competition is fierce for a place in Peterhead’s midfield, but the 21-year-old is eager to stake his claim.

McCarthy is competing for a central spot alongside new captain Scott Brown, Jack Leitch, Ryan Conroy, Gary Fraser and Simon Ferry, who will return from suspension for the clash with Forfar at Balmoor a week on Saturday.

McCarthy said: “I want to get back playing every week. I’ve been struggling with injuries over the last year or so.

“So I just want to get back playing as much as possible.

“I’m fit now, so it’s just about trying to get in the team.

“There is a lot of competition because there are good players here.

“But you need to rise to that and if you do well you’ll get in the team.

“That’s what I’m thinking about, competition is good for the team.”

This weekend Peterhead visit Links Park to take on Montrose and, after returning to winning ways against the Sons, McCarthy is keen to build momentum by taking the points against the Gable Endies.

He added: “We showed quality on Saturday and we have the quality to win games. It’s important that we build on this.

“It’s Montrose this week and hopefully we can produce a similar performance.”

Victory against Dumbarton didn’t come easy for Peterhead.

Despite dominating, Jim McInally’s men had to wait until the 82nd minute to make the breakthrough.

Derek Lyle had missed a penalty in the second half after hitting the post early in the first period with Jack Leitch doing likewise after the break.

But in the closing stages Ben Armour popped up with the winner.

But then the Blue Toon were forced to hang on for the points with 10 men after the goalscorer pulled a hamstring moments after netting.

McCarthy replaced Conroy for the last 25 minutes and was pleased to play his part in helping Peterhead get over the line.

He said: “We were happy to win on Saturday because it’s getting to the important part of the season and we need to be winning games.

“I came on and was playing on the right side of midfield. Although I was quite narrow it’s a position I haven’t really played in before.

“But I’ll play anywhere the gaffer wants me to and do my best to adapt.

“Maybe I could have done more, but it’s just like any game where you think you could do more.

“But I was pleased to help the team get the points.

“It didn’t help that Ben had to go off after he’d scored and we had to dig in.

“Then Derek misses the penalty and with 10 men it was hard and it changes the game.

“We just needed to be narrow and compact and defend our half well and we did that.”