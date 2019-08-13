McAllister’s back for Peterhead in north-east Challenge Cup derby

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes captain and talisman Rory McAllister can make an instant impact on his return to action tonight.

The Blue Toon take on Highland League side Formartine United in the second round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup this evening.

The encounter at Balmoor will see McAllister return to the fold for the first time since the 0-0 draw with Dundee on July 20 in the League Cup group stage.

The striker, 32, picked up a hamstring niggle at Dens Park which meant he missed the final League Cup match against Raith Rovers and he was suspended for the opening two League 1 games with Falkirk and East Fife.

But skipper McAllister will return tonight along with fellow striker Aidan Smith, while new signing Ryan Conroy will also be involved.

McInally said: “A positive for us is the players we have available again.

“Rory will be keen to make an impact. He’s in good condition.

“He did some work on Saturday with our fitness coach Stuart Hogg and he was totally pain free.

“His hamstring and ankle have bothered him, but he was fine.

“Hopefully we can get him up to speed quickly and this is great to have this game and get him back involved.

“Aidan has just missed one game, but it’s still good to have him back.

“Ben Armour has done particularly well in the last couple of games and has been a real bonus for us.

“We’ve signed Ryan Conroy and he will be involved for us.

“He won’t start because he is needing time to get up to speed. We don’t want to throw him straight in and potentially injure him.

“We’ll bring him on and ease him into things, but it will be good to have him involved.”

Willie Gibson is still out with a calf problem and Paddy Boyle is also unavailable this evening.

McInally also plans to rest Mick Dunlop, Simon Ferry and Derek Lyle, which hands a chance for others.

McInally added: “Aaron Norris, Scott Hooper and Ross Willox all did well off the bench on Saturday against East Fife will get their chance from the start.

“We want to stay in the cup and we want to do well and this is a chance for the guys to test themselves again and show what they’ve got.

“Those three made a difference on Saturday and now they can push on from the start tonight.”

McInally is looking for an improved showing from his side after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with East Fife.

He said: “Without being rash we need to be more physical and show we’re involved in the game.

“Last week against Falkirk we showed that, but we didn’t at East Fife. In modern day football is it good only committing six fouls? I suppose people would say yes.

“But for me that shows you’re not competing enough in the game.

“I’m not telling players to go out and kick people or anything like that, but you need to be competitive and get in their faces and make the game close.

“Even if it’s petty fouls you commit, you are competing, so I feel we need to do a bit more as far as that goes. Above all else tonight we want to win the game because we want to get through in the cup.”