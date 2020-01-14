EXCLUSIVE: Peterhead talisman Rory McAllister hands in transfer request

Peterhead captain Rory McAllister has handed in a transfer request with a view to leaving Balmoor.

The talismanic striker has been with the Blue Toon since the summer of 2011, but it appears he may be about to move on.

The Evening Express understands McAllister, who has netted four goals this season, submitted the request for a transfer yesterday afternoon.

It is believed the 32-year-old would like a fresh challenge after eight-and-a-half years with the Buchan outfit.

Peterhead will expect plenty of interest in McAllister – a proven goalscorer in both League One and League Two.

SPFL new boys Cove Rangers are expected to be one of the sides who will inquire about the former Brechin City and Inverness Caledonian Thistle player.

However, it will take a sizeable bid to land McAllister, who is under contract until the summer of 2021.

Since joining the Blue Toon from Brechin, McAllister has notched 198 goals for Jim McInally’s side.

He’s been instrumental in Peterhead winning League Two in season 2013-14 and last campaign, winning the PFA’s League Two player of the year award for 2013-14.

He also helped fire them to the Challenge Cup final against Rangers at Hampden in 2016, with five goals in a 5-3 second round win against Falkirk a memorable highlight.

Since the SPFL replaced the Scottish Premier League (SPL) and Scottish Football League (SFL), McAllister is the leading scorer with 113 goals.

The news that McAllister, a club icon, may leave the Blue Toon will come as a shock to the Balmoor faithful.

Peterhead fought off interest from a number of full-time sides in 2011 to land McAllister.

Aberdeen, St Mirren and Motherwell were all interested and during his time with the club the likes of Dundee United and Hartlepool United have also tried to tempt him away.

When his deal until 2021 was agreed in 2018 McAllister said he could see himself finishing his career with the Buchan side, but it appears that circumstances have now changed.

Yesterday the player, his manager McInally and Peterhead refused to comment on the request being submitted.