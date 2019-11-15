McAllister nears 200-goal milestone for Peterhead

After ending his goal drought, Rory McAllister is determined to find the net regularly again as he eyes a double century of strikes for Peterhead.

The Blue Toon captain and talisman ended a near-four-month wait for a goal with a double in last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Clyde.

With Montrose the visitors to Balmoor tomorrow, the striker is aiming to go on a run of fluent goalscoring form having overcome hamstring and ankle problems this season.

McAllister has netted 197 goals for the Buchan outfit since joining in 2011 and a double ton is in his sights.

The 32-year-old said: “It was good to score – I wasn’t too bothered about it – but it’s always nice to score.

“As a striker it is good to get back on the goal trail and hopefully I can go on a run of scoring and if I do that it will help the team.

“I always feel that if I get chances then I’ll score goals, so if I keep getting chances like I got last Saturday then I’ll score.

“I just had to keep my head down and keep working hard and try to take the chances when they come along.

“I was getting a bit of stick from the boys, but I kept saying I’d used up all my goals because I’ve scored nearly 300 in my career. But, on a serious note, I just kept the head down and tried to take my chances when I came along.

“If you keep working things will turn, I’m a few away from 200 for the club and hopefully I can get to that milestone in the next few weeks.”

Peterhead are buoyed by wins against Raith Rovers and the Bully Wee in their two outings and McAllister wants to build on those victories against a Gable Endies outfit that have won six in a row.

The skipper added: “We’ve got to try to build on those wins. We went through a bad spell.

“But hopefully that’s the bad spell over and it’s gone now.

“We want to keep pushing on over the next few weeks and see where we are come the turn of the year.

“Montrose have shown the runs teams can go on.

“I know we can’t do it every week, but if we play like we did in the first half last Saturday at Clyde we’ll get right up the league because we’ll beat most teams playing like that.

“It was definitely up there with one of our best performances.

“But we need to build on it and keep it going over the next month to six weeks and see where we are because if we do we can push for play-offs.”