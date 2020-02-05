“Massive” weekend in store for Peterhead, says defender David Ferguson

DAVID Ferguson has labelled Peterhead’s clash with Forfar this weekend as massive.

The Blue Toon, who are seventh in League One, host the ninth-placed Loons at Balmoor on Saturday.

Forfar occupy the relegation play-off spot, but would move level on points with Peterhead if they were to leave with a victory.

Ferguson, pictured, knows the importance of the fixture for Jim McInally’s side and says they will need to start better than they did last Saturday against Montrose.

The Blue Toon found themselves 3-0 down after 27 minutes and eventually lost 4-3.

Ferguson said: “It’s a massive game for us. Every game at this stage of the season is big.

“There’s not a lot separating a lot of teams and teams that think they are safe can be quickly dragged into it.

“We need to get something out of this game and we can’t start like we did at Montrose and give away a big lead. We need to start stronger and make sure we are still in the

game.”

Ferguson is likely to start at right-back against visitors Forfar with Jamie Stevenson struggling with a hamstring problem.

The 23-year-old replaced Stevenson for the closing stages at Links Park after time on

the sidelines with suspension.

Ferguson added: “It was good to be back because last week I was just in the stands watching. But against Dumbarton and Montrose Jamie Stevenson played well.

“He seemed to have a wee problem towards the end of the game on Saturday – I hope it’s not too bad. But if I’m involved against Forfar I’ll do my best.”