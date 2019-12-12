McInally hailing ‘different’ Rory McAllister as skipper puts League One survival first

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes he has seen a change in talisman Rory McAllister this season.

The Blue Toon striker has only found the net four times so far this campaign.

But Balmoor boss McInally is still happy with the 32-year-old’s contribution as he has laid on a number of assists and been a focal point for the team in attack.

McInally remembers a time when McAllister may have been getting frustrated by his lack of goals, even when the Buchan outfit were winning. But he thinks things have changed.

McInally said: “Rory is playing really well – his movement is really good and he is working really hard.

“For the first goal last weekend (3-0 win over Stranraer at Balmoor) his movement was brilliant to create space for Ryan Conroy.

“I’ve seen a difference in Rory from a couple of years ago.

“Sometimes, if he wasn’t scoring, he could be more down on himself, but he knows he’s contributing a lot to the team just now.

“Last Saturday we’d won and I could see he was delighted to have won.

“But in the past there could have been days like that where we’d won, but he hadn’t scored and you could see he wasn’t that happy.

“I think part of it is because we’re playing in such a tough league and the thought of not getting relegated outweighs him scoring.

“He’s at a stage where he wants to do everything that’s good for the team.”

McInally had called for his side to be more clinical in attack prior to last weekend’s victory over Stranraer.

He was pleased to net three goals for just the second time this season, but admits there is still room for improvement.

He added: “I was happy to score three goals last weekend so we were more clinical.

“But I wasn’t entirely happy because we missed some easy chances.

“Jack Leitch and Scott Brown had one at the end and Aidan Smith had a great chance but hit it off the goalie from six yards.

“We were a bit more clinical, but at times when I think about all the good play we had, especially in the first half, then we should do a bit better.

“However, I am really pleased with how we’re playing.”