Veteran striker Derek Lyle still wants to play his part for Peterhead

Derek Lyle believes he still has plenty to offer Peterhead this season.

The veteran striker made his first start of the campaign for the Blue Toon in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Cove Rangers.

Lyle is in contention to feature against Clyde at Broadwood tomorrow as the Buchan side look to pick up their first points in League One this season.

The 39-year-old admits he considered retiring during lockdown, but is glad he returned for a third term with Peterhead.

Lyle said: “I wouldn’t have come back if I didn’t feel I could offer something.

“I did a lot of hillwalking and different things and tried to stay fit, but I hit a wee lull during lockdown because there was no end in sight.

“This is my 21st or 22nd season and I’ve always had a focus. You would go on holiday in the summer, have a couple of weeks off and then work hard for returning to pre-season.

“Having five or six months off with no end goal of when football was coming back was hard. I tried to keep plugging away but it’s hard when there’s no date and no end in sight.

“The longer that goes on the more difficult it becomes, particularly for someone of my age. I tried to keep going and it was a good thing that I kept climbing hills and things but that’s still not the same as being match fit and match sharp.

“I’m just starting to get close to where I was last season and hopefully that continues. I said to myself if I couldn’t get back there and I wasn’t enjoying it then I would retire.

“Of course you can get injuries and things but I seem to getting there slowly but surely and I want to do well for Peterhead this season. If this is to be my final season I want to go out having done well and contributed.

“I still feel I can contribute otherwise I wouldn’t have re-signed, I still feel I can do a job for the team.

“Whether it’s restarting or coming off the bench – I know I won’t start every game – I still feel I’ve got something left to give.”

After league defeats to Cove and Airdrieonians Lyle says Peterhead need to become harder to beat and hope that starts tomorrow against Clyde.

He added: “It’s just been understanding the way we play and picking up points and once we do that we’ll be fine I think.

“It’s about when we’re not playing well finding a way to grind out results, even going away from home a draw isn’t a bad result.

“We’ve been conceding goals and getting beat, but other teams might manage to keep it tight and go away with a point and that’s what we need to do.

“There are a lot of young players in the squad and we just need to learn that and become harder to beat.

“I’m sure when we get points on the board performances will follow and we’ll kick on.”