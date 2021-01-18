Lyall Cameron loved loan life at Peterhead and would be keen to return

Lyall Cameron would be keen to return to Peterhead having “loved” his loan spell with the club.

The winger has been recalled by parent club Dundee following the suspension of football in Scotland below the Championship.

Cameron, 18, played 15 times for the Blue Toon and scored three goals during the first half of the season.

He enjoyed his stint at Balmoor and said: “I’ve absolutely loved my time with Peterhead, everyone’s been brilliant with me from the boys, to the staff, to the people behind the scenes.

“It’s just such a well-run, tight-knit club where everyone gets on and I’ve enjoyed being part of it.

“Getting the chance to play football at adult level and at a good level has been really good for me.

The club can confirm that Lyall Cameron and Sam Fisher have both been recalled from their loan spells #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/0KEacFKdgX pic.twitter.com/z9hDn7B0a5 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 13, 2021

“If the league restarts and the chance was there to go back to Peterhead it would definitely be something I’d be willing to do because I’ve loved my time there and it’s a great club.”

It’s not yet known when football below the Championship may resume, it’s currently paused until the end of this month at the earliest.

In the meantime Cameron is focusing on trying get some game time with Dundee.

But with the window for lower league sides to bring in loan players runs until the end of February Cameron would be happy to return to Peterhead if the chance came up.

He added: “I feel completely different going back to Dundee and trying to get game time compared with before.

“I feel like I know the game a lot better, even though I only played 15 games.

“But I feel like I learned a lot and I know I still have a lot to learn and a lot I can work on.

“But I’m going to do that at Dundee and try to get some game time, I learned a lot at Peterhead and if the chance was there I’d be keen to go back.”

Cameron has enjoyed working under Scotland’s longest serving manager, Jim McInally, at Peterhead.

The teenager appreciates the freedom and confidence he was given by the former Scotland international, who had two spells with Dundee as a player.

Cameron said: “From day one Jim gave me confidence and freedom and that’s massive for a player.

“He’s a great guy to work with and I think the reason he’s been at Peterhead so long is because he’s so good at things like man-management and the way he sets the team up.

“I really enjoyed playing under him and he’s been really good for me.

“Peterhead are not in a bad position in the league and hopefully if things start up again they can push for top four.

“Jim and Davie Nicholls (assistant manager) and everyone at the club have been brilliant with me.”