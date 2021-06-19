Lyall Cameron keen to keep learning after returning to Peterhead

He learned a lot during his previous loan spell – now Lyall Cameron is looking to perform for Peterhead over a whole season.

The Dundee winger will return to the Blue Toon on a season-long loan for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 18-year-old spent the first half of last term at Balmoor and made 16 appearances and scored three goals.

That was Cameron’s first taste of regular first-team football.

He found the experience greatly beneficial in his development and is now looking forward to a full season with Peterhead.

Cameron said: “Last season at Peterhead I learned a lot. It’s so different playing first-team football to reserves or Under-18 games.

“The result matters every week and there’s always something on every game.

“I look forward to that where you need the points to stay up or to push in the top half.

“It’s more enjoyable to be part of that. I played 16 times last season so I haven’t played a huge amount of football.

“Hopefully this season I can play in the most of the games, get plenty of starts and see how well I can do.

“I did learn a lot last season. The last game I played for Peterhead was against Cove when we went down to nine men.

“That’s not something you’re ever really likely to experience in a reserve game.

“Overall I really enjoyed it last season and hopefully I will again this season.”

Cameron looking up the table this term

A possible return to Peterhead for the second half of last season didn’t materialise for Cameron.

He was disappointed by that, but was around the first-team squad as parent club Dundee won promotion to the Premiership.

Looking ahead to the new campaign Cameron is eager to contribute for the Blue Toon and believes a top half finish in League One is achievable.

He added: “I was playing most weeks for Peterhead in the first half of the season.

“But then Covid and the shutdown happened and I got recalled.

“I almost came back to Peterhead for the second half of the season, but it didn’t happen.

“I was at Dundee training and on the bench a few times, but I wasn’t playing.

“So hopefully coming back to Peterhead I’ll be able to play.

“It’s a full season this time and League One will be a good league again.

“There are some good teams in it, but I think we can push for the top half and try to challenge for these play-offs.

“I think we can have a good season and for me personally I want to try to contribute as many goals and assists as possible.

“If I can do that and help the team then that will be brilliant.”

Hoping team-mate Mulligan can play his part

Cameron isn’t the only Dundee player joining Peterhead on loan.

Josh Mulligan will also spend the season with the north-east side.

He was also loaned out last term, but was only able to play the first 10 minutes of the opening game against Dundee United in the League Cup because of an ankle injury.

Cameron said: “Josh was really unlucky last season. I felt really bad for him being stuck in the gym all season.

“Hopefully he can stay fit this season and both of us can do well for Peterhead.”