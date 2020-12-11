Lyall Cameron hoping to earn Peterhead starting place

Lyall Cameron hopes his impressive showing as a sub will earn him a starting spot for Peterhead against East Fife.

The 18-year-old winger, who is on loan from Dundee, was introduced for the last 15 minutes of the Blue Toon’s defeat to Falkirk last weekend.

Cameron scored the Peterhead goal in their 2-1 loss and hopes he has done enough to force his way into Jim McInally’s starting line-up for tomorrow’s fixture at Balmoor.

He said: “I was a bit disappointed that I didn’t start, but I was pleased to come on and score.

“Hopefully that puts me in the manager’s eye and it might get me a start this week.

“Coming on for 15 minutes and scoring might give him a decision to make and hopefully that is the case and I can play.

“But, whether I’m starting or a sub, I hope I can help the team win this game.”

Although he was disappointed to be on the bench at Falkirk, Cameron didn’t let that linger and quickly focused on making an impact as a sub for Peterhead.

He added: “When you’re told you’re not starting you’re disappointed, but you can’t let that linger and let that show.

“You have to focus on what you can do and on helping the team. A manager doesn’t want somebody going on that feels hard done by.

“You need to go on and prove what you can do so that hopefully next time you get that start.

“I’m hoping the manager sees what I can do and I can keep scoring goals and making chances and making a positive contribution.

“Hopefully if I can keep performing then I’ll get starts.”

Peterhead have won only two of their first seven League One games ahead of this weekend’s clash with East Fife.

Cameron believes they have played better than results suggest and hopes an upturn in form is around the corner.

He said: “We’ve had a few unlucky games where we could have come away with a draw.

“So we have played better than results may show, I don’t think we’ve been played off the park in a game yet this season.

“That’s a positive and maybe with a bit more luck we would have picked up a few more results, but we’ve not been dominated by anybody yet.

“Falkirk were better than us in the first half, but in the second half we were better than them.

“I think when we play well we can beat most teams, but it’s the consistency we need to get and to try to build a few wins on the trot which would boost confidence.”