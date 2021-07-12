Lyall Cameron hoping Peterhead’s little and large strike combination can thrive this season

Lyall Cameron hopes his new partnership with striker Russell McLean can be a mutually beneficial one for the players and Peterhead.

The duo linked up well in an impressive display despite the Blue Toon’s 2-0 loss to Hearts in the first group match of the Premier Sports Cup at Balmoor Stadium on Saturday.

But Cameron, who is on loan at Balmoor from Dundee, is confident the Blue Toon’s version of little and large can be a successful double act this season.

He said: “Russell’s a big lad isn’t he? He puts his body about well. He holds the ball up well, wins headers and gives us a chance to run off him. Hopefully he creates more chances for me and I will try to create more chances for him.

“I prefer the number 10 role, but I’m getting used to the right more. I think I will play the majority on the right as you don’t really play that number 10 role anymore. I don’t mind, as long I can get on the ball I’m happy.

“We’re a good team which tries to play good football and hopefully when we’re playing at our level we can dominate the ball more than we did against Hearts.”

Lyall ‘delighted’ to be back at Peterhead

The chance to return to Peterhead, where Cameron had a spell on loan last season, was one the 18-year-old jumped at and he hopes he can use the cup matches to help prepare Jim McInally’s side for a push for the play-offs in League 1 this season.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back and playing. I haven’t been playing since before Christmas as you can probably tell and it is hard coming back after so long, but I enjoyed it.

“I was happy to come back here as I knew all the boys and hoped the manager would give me game time. He stuck me straight back in and I am happy he had that trust in me to put me straight in there.

“These games will help us get ready for League 1, which really matters for us and we’re trying to push into the top four. It was a great test as they are a very good side. They have great fitness and lots of movement.

“Our captain (Scott Brown) and one of our main defenders (Jason Brown) was out and we had to play Josh (Mulligan), who is not a centre-half, in there too. It was always going to be a challenge for us, but I thought everybody did well.

“It’s a great experience for me as well as I can watch some of their players and learn off them. Playing against them really helps me a lot.”

Good test for new season

Peterhead’s cup campaign continues tomorrow at Caley Thistle. Billy Dodds was at Balmoor to watch the two group rivals on Saturday and Cameron is expecting another tough test at Caledonian Stadium.

He said: “It will be a hard one going up to their place as it is a big pitch, they are at home and they will have fans in, but it is another good test for us before we go into the new season.”