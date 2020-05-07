Scottish lower league clubs says they’ve been ‘left in dark’ despite SPFL reconstruction talks

Lower league clubs have received little feedback from the SPFL’s reconstruction taskforce – despite Premiership clubs being set to discuss a possible restructuring plan today.

Plans to rejig the Scottish League set-up to a 14-14-16 model are reportedly set to be talked over.

That proposal would be bad news for Peterhead and Cove Rangers.

The Blue Toon finished eighth in League One, but would be relegated to the bottom tier along with Clyde, Forfar and Stranraer.

Meanwhile, Cove would not be promoted, despite having won the League Two title.

A proposal along similar lines would be for three divisions of 14 with Highland League kings Brora Rangers and Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts missing out on promotion.

A top-flight of 14 with three leagues of 10 below has also been mentioned.

This idea would see Cove promoted, while Peterhead would remain in League One with Brora and Kelty elevated to the SPFL.

Although Premiership clubs may have been briefed on possible reconstruction proposals, sources in the lower leagues have indicated to the Evening Express they have been left in the dark when it comes to any concrete plan that will be put forward by the 14- person SPFL panel assessing options.

For reconstruction to pass 11 Premiership clubs would have to vote for it, with 75% approval needed in the Championship, League One and League Two.