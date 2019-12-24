Fraserburgh loan spell benefits Peterhead midfielder Willox

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes Ross Willox has benefited hugely from his loan spell with Fraserburgh.

The midfielder joined the Broch in a temporary switch in September and the Blue Toon have now extended the deal until the end of January.

Willox has been a regular for Mark Cowie’s men, helping them to their current position of third in the Highland League.

The 21-year-old made his debut in the 2-1 win over Formartine United in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Willox has also played his part in Fraserburgh reaching the final of the Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Broch will play Inverurie Locos in that showpiece on January 22 and Peterhead gaffer McInally hopes Willox can be involved in that game after his loan at Bellslea was extended.

McInally said: “We’ve extended the loan until the end of January so it gives us more time to decide on the rest of the season.

“Plus it gives Fraserburgh the opportunity to plan for their cup final.

“I’ve spoken to James Duthie (Fraserburgh assistant manager) and they’re really keen to keep him.

“That’s a good thing from my point of view.

“You don’t want players going on loan and clubs are quite happy to let then return to you.

“So it’s positive that Fraserburgh want to keep him and from our point of view he’s getting what he needed which is plenty of games.

“Fraserburgh have had a lot of big games since he’s been there and he’s played in a lot of them.

“So it’s been good for him.”