Leagues 1 and 2 set sights on October kick-off

Scottish Leagues 1 and 2 look set to try to start next season in October.

When the 2020-21 campaign will start and how long it will be are understood to have been two of the key topics discussed yesterday.

The Premiership is aiming towards an August 1 start, initially behind closed doors.

Championship clubs have agreed to begin the new campaign on October 17 with the fixture list reduced from 36 matches to 27.

It is believed Leagues 1 and 2 would like to follow the same path as the second tier with a 27-game campaign.

It is hoped come October clubs will be allowed to let supporters into stadiums while also allowing for social distancing measures – which could mean clubs are limited to one-quarter or one-fifth their stadium capacity. For almost every team in Leagues 1 and 2 this should allow them to accommodate their normal average attendance.

The possibility of trying to begin in August with a 36-game card or in December with an 18-match season had also been mentioned for Leagues 1 and 2.

Clubs are asked to submit their preferred choice to the SPFL by the end of this week.

If a restart plan for next season can be agreed it would allow sides to begin assembling squads and planning for a return to training as well as drawing up plans for season-ticket and hospitality packages for fans if they are going to be allowed into grounds.

Clubs are also exploring how to meet the Covid-19 testing demands.