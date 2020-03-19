Scottish league schedule ‘in hands of the gods’ says Peterhead chief Morrison

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison says clubs are still awaiting clarity when it comes to how this season will be finished.

On Tuesday, following a Uefa summit addressing the coronavirus pandemic, the governing body for football in Europe announced there was a commitment across the continent to completing domestic schedules by June 30.

Football in Scotland has been suspended since last Friday and it doesn’t look like there will be a resumption any time soon with the peak of Covid-19 cases expected in the weeks to come.

No decision has been made regarding the season potentially being halted and declared over, with the remaining outstanding games scrubbed.

Although things are changing on an almost daily basis Blue Toon chief Morrison says the sooner clubs know whether this campaign will potentially be played to a finish the easier it will be to plan ahead.

The Balmoor supremo, pictured, said: “The key thing for us, and it’s something we’re still waiting on, is a decision about the league season.

“Uefa have said they want to see the leagues finished by the end of June, but it just doesn’t seem feasible.

“I know they are working hard to try to come up with solutions but when it comes to finishing leagues by the end of June, you’re going to be in the hands of the gods with that one.

“At this moment in time we’re still waiting for some clarification when it comes to what is happening and then we can plan more.

“The sooner there is some clarity the better, really.”

On Tuesday, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £330 billion package to help business during the pandemic.

Football clubs will be eligible for support. However, Morrison says it may not be a great help.

Sunak announced rates relief and government loans for businesses and Morrison added: “In terms of what the chancellor announced which most businessmen won’t like, is that what is on offer to businesses are loans that then have to repaid.

“So you would be taking on debt to try to dig yourselves out of a hole.

“I know there is rates relief – however, we thought there might have been something more than offering loans.

“Some clubs might see it as a good option but it’s taking on more debt and potentially making the problem bigger.

“Every day there is a bigger picture evolving so we’ll need to continue to wait and see.

“We need to know what is happening when it comes to the league season.

“If the season is still suspended for months with no decision on the outcome, things become increasingly difficult for clubs.”