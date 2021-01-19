Kieran Freeman says he would be happy to return to Peterhead after loving his initial loan spell at Balmoor.

The Dundee United defender was recalled by his parent club last week following the suspension of all football below the Championship in Scotland.

The 20-year-old played 14 games for the Blue Toon and enjoyed playing regularly in League One.

It is not yet known when lower league football will resume, but Freeman says he would be open to a second stint with Peterhead should he get the chance.

He said: “It was brilliant playing for Peterhead and playing under Jim McInally.

“I’ve been called back by Dundee United as a result of the lower leagues getting postponed so nobody really knows what will happen.

“If the chance was there to go back to Peterhead I would be happy, or if I end up staying at United or going somewhere else I hope I’m ably to play games.

“I would definitely be open to going back to Peterhead because I’ve loved my time there over the past few months.

“Right now it’s difficult because we’re working off a three week schedule and taking each week as it comes.

“So at the minute I’m just trying to do well in training at Dundee United and go from there.”

Confidence gained

Freeman was delighted to get regular game time with the Buchan outfit having suffered a number of injuries already in his fledgling career.

He returned to Dundee United a year ago after three-and-a-half years with English Premier League side Southampton, where he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and damaged his meniscus in both knees.

Having put that behind him and impressed for Peterhead Freeman says he has returned to Tannadice with more confidence.

He added: “I definitely feel more confident because it’s hard to build confidence as a player when you’re coming on as a sub here and there, it’s different when you’re playing every week.

“At Peterhead I was playing 90 minutes and you can try things and Jim McInally gives you the freedom to try things and that builds confidence.

“Hopefully I can show that at Dundee United now and see where it takes me.”

The McInally effect

Freeman enjoyed playing under Scotland’s longest serving manager, Jim McInally, and says he thrived as a result of his approach.

He said: “Everyone respects him for the playing and management career he’s had, but he’s honest and tells it how it is.

“He’ll say if you’re not doing enough and he’ll say what he wants and I think players thrive off that.

“Players know what is expected and that’s what you want and he gives everyone a license to go out and play with freedom and confidence and I think players thrive as a result of that style.”