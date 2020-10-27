Joshua Rae in best place to develop, says Peterhead boss Jim McInally as he praises young goalkeeper

Peterhead manager Jim McInally reckons goalkeeper Joshua Rae is in the best place to hone his craft.

The young goalkeeper joined in the summer after trials at West Brom and Sunderland and has played in all four fixtures for the Blue Toon to date.

His senior experience has been limited to a nomadic 2019-20 campaign, in which he featured as a triallist for Hibernian colts, Queen’s Park and Edinburgh City before playing 10 games for Cowdenbeath.

The Croy-born stopper has been in the youth systems at Hamilton Accies, Celtic and Leeds United, being let go by the now-English Premiership side in 2019.

Rae has impressed McInally to-date and he insists the 20-year-old will only benefit by playing regularly at Balmoor.

McInally said: “I’m delighted with Josh. We played Airdrie last week and I don’t think he had one save to make outside the penalty and the headed goal.

“He had a really good save against Cove down to his right-hand side and then in the second half he’s tipped the two free-kicks over the bar.

“He’s a wee bit untested – he needs to learn how to kick here, which is big for a goalie, learning how to kick at Peterhead.

“But for a young goalie, you can see the stature of him and he just needs to play for a wee while. I think he’s got an agent who’s looking to take him all over Britain to bigger clubs but he just needs to play and learn his trade here.

“For his age he looks like a proper goalkeeper. He’s confident that’s for sure. He’s quiet but confident.”

With the departure of Greg Fleming for Stranraer in the summer, Rae has been in competition with Lenny Wilson for the starting spot.

Wilson was brought in by McInally last summer as understudy to Fleming, after he returned from playing football in America.

Both have been learning under new goalkeeping coach Jim Butter since pre-season, after he replaced the long-serving Scott Tait following his retirement for family reasons.

McInally added: “Jim has been here for a wee while now and I think he’s enjoying the fact we’ve got two younger goalies.

“Josh had two saves from free-kicks and at 20-year-old, he’s a decent goalkeeper. Him and Lenny (Wilson) will fight for the jersey and Jim is a good man to have in charge of them as he’s a workhorse.”