Peterhead’s Jordon Brown says they need to score more goals to stay out of trouble after being beaten 3-0 by Partick Thistle.

Defensive mistakes for the second and third goals cost the Blue Toon against the Jags at Balmoor.

The result means they’ve now scored only three goals in six games since returning to action last month.

With six games left the Buchan outfit are seventh in League One, only four points below the promotion play-off spots, but also only four points above the relegation play-off place.

Staying out of trouble is the immediate focus and midfielder Brown said: “We can’t concede the two goals we did at the start of the second half and expect to get anything from the game.

“Looking at the games this season every game has been so tight and people might look at it and say we were battered losing 3-0, but I don’t think that was the case.

“They got a lift in the first half from the first goal and then they got a lift again from the two goals they got in the second half.

“Looking at myself I needed to be more clinical with that chance in the first half, but I felt I’d done almost everything right and the defender got a little touch to put it around the post.

“Apart from that we didn’t create too much which was also frustrating.”

On the lack of goals, Brown added: “We need to score more goals because without scoring goals we’re not going to win games.

“That was shown against Forfar (1-1 draw) on Tuesday because we should have scored more.

“It’s frustrating when you don’t take your chances and then it costs you when you concede.

“I think the onus is on everyone and the goals have been shared around the team.

“Nobody has scored 10 or 15 goals this season, but everyone is trying to chip in and take responsibility.”

Brown had Peterhead’s only decent chance on Saturday, but his shot from Niah Payne’s cross was deflected just wide in the early stages.

Thistle struck five minutes before half-time with Scott Tiffoney and Conor Murray combining and the latter’s cutback was finished by Joe Cardle.

On 52 minutes it was two when Kieran Freeman’s sliced clearance set up Cardle and his ball across was tapped in by Tiffoney.

After an hour Brian Graham made it three with his header from a Cardle corner deceiving keeper Josh Rae, who should have saved it.

Manager Jim McInally said: “They’re comic-cut goals. Kieran miscontrolled the ball for the second goal, but our goalkeeper should probably still be out picking it up at the edge of the box.

“For the third goal, the goalkeeper went to pick it up and I’m not sure if it was the spin that caught him out or what it was, but it’s a poor goal to lose.”