Jordon Brown ready to pitch in and help Peterhead rediscover form

Jordon Brown insists he is ready to step up and help Peterhead find their best form once again.

The Blue Toon have endured a difficult start to the season, with three defeats on the bounce, and face bottom side East Fife at Bayview tomorrow.

Brown has had to be patient for an opportunity and his only start came in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Dundee B.

He did, however, come off the bench against Falkirk and score as he works his way back to full fitness.

Brown said: “I’m ready to go whenever the manager needs me. I’m fully aware of the quality of players in my position, but I’m ready to contribute more.

“The manager knows I am desperate to play and I’m training hard twice a week to make up for the lack of pre-season.

“I’ll always put my head down and train hard. We’ve a cup game coming up next week, which the manger is maybe looking at to get a couple of us some game-time.

“But I’m as desperate as anyone to contribute.”

With 32 goals in 197 games for the Blue Toon across two spells, the former Aberdeen and Cove Rangers midfielder has a proven track record at this level.

He contracted Covid-19 in pre-season, which had set back his preparations, but Brown has seen Peterhead stumble out of the blocks this season.

After a promising start against Alloa Athletic, three defeats on the bounce have left the Blue Toon concerned about the wrong end of the table.

Full Time: Peterhead 2-3 @AirdrieoniansFC Not enough time to complete the comeback as Brown and McLean’s goals aren’t enough#BlueToon 🔵⚪️💙 — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) August 21, 2021

“You want to strive to improve all the time and from past experience, you don’t want to be going without a win for too long,” added Brown. “The longer you go without winning, you start looking for when the next one is coming.

“The spirit is there for everyone to see. As poor as we’ve felt we have been, we’ve only lost these games by one goal. We’re always in there fighting and, in this league, it’s going to be like that all season.

“You don’t want to get into a habit of losing games. No matter if you’re the most confident guy in the world, it does affect you.”