Jordon Brown: Peterhead have ‘great chance’ to secure glamour Scottish Cup tie against Kilmarnock

Attacker Jordon Brown says Peterhead know Stenhousemuir aren’t an easy proposition – but hopes his team are driven to victory by the prospect of a home Scottish Cup clash with Premiership Kilmarnock.

Stenny travel to Balmoor in the second round tonight, with both the League One Blue Toon and League Two visitors recording wins on their return from the latest Covid shutdown at the weekend.

Brown, who netted Peterhead’s goal in their 1-0 victory over Airdrieonians – their first win over the Diamonds since they returned to the third tier in 2019, wants to now get the better of another “bogey team”.

In 2018, the Blue Toon met Stenny in the League One play-off final, losing 2-1 on aggregate and remaining in the fourth tier for another season. Peterhead subsequently won the League Two title in 2019, while the Warriors were relegated back down.

Brown, who left Peterhead after the play-off defeat to Stenny before rejoining from Cove in January, said: “To play a Premiership team, you always want to do that, and it would be great to have fans in (for the Stenny clash).

“It’s a great chance for us, with another home game, because we know what’s there for us if we win.

“Stenny won’t be easy, they won on Saturday, have a team full of experienced players and I know from being here last time they were a bit of a bogey team for Peterhead as well.

“I’m looking forward to it. The games are going to come thick and fast, but for us, logistically, training-wise, it’s not the greatest, so the boys want to play games.

“The more we play games the better we’ll hopefully get.”

Brown says Saturday’s return to league action for the first time since January, which was his first game at Balmoor in his second spell, was “tough” – although Peterhead’s job against full-time Airdrie was made easier when Kyle Turner was dismissed after four minutes for a lunge on Ryan Conroy.

Brown said: “It was definitely tough, everything about it.

“But everyone was just delighted to be back involved and back at Balmoor.

“On a personal level, it was strange because it was the first time playing at Balmoor for the home side in two-and-a-half years as well.

“The game obviously changed after five minutes with them going down to 10 men, that helped us.

“But it’s about getting the feel of being on the pitch again, you can’t match that and we hadn’t even had a proper game before Saturday, so everyone’s delighted with the result and to be back. There’s nothing else we’d rather do on a Saturday than be playing.”

Peterhead will have the suspended Steven Boyd and Andrew McDonald back for tonight’s cup clash, having only had five subs on Saturday.

While their win saw them remain seventh in League One, they are now level on 16 points with the three teams above them. Brown thinks with personnel returning and games, the Blue Toon will improve week on week.

He said: “This league has always been the same – you know if you have a good run of results you will go up the way and if you have the opposite you’ll go down.

“We first and foremost want to pick up points. That’s one out the road, in Airdrie, and we’ve changed the way it’s been since we’ve been back (in League One).

“They are a good side, with good players all over the park and it gives us a confidence boost. The boys obviously beat Partick earlier in the season as well, so it shows we can mix it. We want to make Balmoor a hard place to come.”

For his goal against Airdrie, Brown was played in by debutant Hamish Ritchie, who has joined on loan from Inverurie Locos.

He was impressed by the midfielder’s showing, and said: “I’ve known Hamish for while. He was obviously at Cove for a month or two.

“I thought he was one of the best players on the park on Saturday and it just shows you how comfortable he is.”