Joining Peterhead was no-brainer for football nomad Kyle Bailey

Peterhead new boy Kyle Bailey says his nomadic career to date shows his hunger to have success.

The defender has agreed a deal with the Blue Toon for the new season after some impressive performances as a trialist during pre-season friendlies.

For Bailey in recent years it’s been a case of going wherever an opportunity to play presented itself.

The Londoner has had stints down south with Westfield FC of the Isthmian League and Southern League side the Metropolitan Police.

Bailey has also ventured abroad to play for San Gwann FC in Malta’s second tier and most recently Nybergsund in Norway’s third division.

The 26-year-old has taken up these opportunities in a bid to improve as a player and be successful – the same reason he’s joined Peterhead.

Bailey said: “I have a hunger within myself to improve and to play at the best level I can wherever that opportunity comes.

“I’m willing to learn wherever it may be because I haven’t had the experience a lot of people have had of coming through academies at big clubs and going from there.

“I’m fortunate enough to have been given some oppportunities at different clubs and now at Peterhead and I’ve never had any hesitation in accepting those opportunities wherever they have been.

“In the long run they have improved me as a player and as a person and I know that will benefit me and hopefully I can show that at Peterhead.”

Bailey has enjoyed his experiences on some of football’s roads less travelled in recent years.

He added: “I’ve had really great experiences going to both Malta and Norway.

“In Malta San Gwann was the first professional club I was at and I learned a lot from the coaching staff there and the players I was around.

“That experience taught me a lot and then in Norway I was able to push myself even further and show what I had learned and express myself in Norway.

“I’ve enjoyed the experiences abroad and it’s been a really good journey for me.”

Bailey has relocated to the Glasgow area to play for Peterhead this season.

Making the move was he says “straightforward” such is his desire to make the most of the opportunity offered to him by Blue Toon boss Jim McInally.

He said: “It was quite a straightforward decision to make to move to Scotland.

“I’ve been away abroad for a few years and my family have been used to that and they’ve been supportive.

“Having been abroad it was a welcome choice to have an opportunity in the UK in Scotland and it was an easy decision.

“My family have been supportive of me moving up and that meant it was quite a straightforward decision to make.

“For me personally it’s a great opportunity and Peterhead seems like a great club to be at.”