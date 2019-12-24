McInally’s 3,000-day Peterhead milestone

Most of the focus is on Christmas and the big day tomorrow.

But at Peterhead a significant milestone has been clocked up today as Jim McInally celebrates his 3,000th day as manager of the club.

The Blue Toon boss admits he is surprised to have reached the landmark, but says his primary focus remains trying to improve the Buchan outfit’s position in League 1.

They’re currently eighth and McInally said of his long tenure: “It staggers me really when I try to put it in perspective.

“It’s remarkable when you look at everything that has happened in Scottish football over that time. But the time has flown by for me.

“One of the great things about the club is that whether it’s players or other people who leave the club we remain friends and everyone that’s been here has a close bond.

“Over the time we have seen a big change in the football side of it where there are fewer north-east players available to us.

“That’s made the job a lot harder and we’ve had to try to change things. You can’t rest on your laurels, you have to try to improve things. Since the summer we’ve all been focused on trying to improve.

“I do feel the team and squad we have are improving and hopefully between now and the end of the season we can show that.”

In his long stint at Balmoor there have been plenty of ups and downs for McInally.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager has guided Peterhead to two League 2 titles and the Challenge Cup final in 2016, but also suffered the agony of relegation from League 1 a year later.

His motivation and desire to continue in the job remains unchanged.

He added: “I’ve got a lot of feelings for the club. This season has been one of the hardest times at the club for a number of reasons.

“I’m still so motivated by getting the best out of the players and getting results every week.

“I do feel as though we’ve got a team this year that should be higher in the league.

“There’s no doubt we’ve been playing well.

“There are few different things that have been going on behind the scenes at the club.

“But it’s been easy for me to keep focused and make sure the football is OK.”