Jim McInally’s delight as Peterhead skipper Scott Brown agrees to stay on for new campaign

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is delighted captain Scott Brown has signed a new contract because he reckons he could play full-time football.

Skipper Brown has agreed a new deal and will continue to lead the Blue Toon when the 2020-21 season starts on October 6 with the League Cup, before the lower league campaigns begin on October 17.

Balmoor manager McInally is thrilled the midfielder has committed himself to a fifth season with the Buchan outfit.

Scotland’s longest-serving gaffer reckons Brown could play for a full-time club and at a higher level than League One.

There was interest in the 25-year-old last summer from full-time outfits and it’s been the same again this year.

McInally is thrilled with the loyalty Brown has shown the club.

He said: “We’re all delighted Scott has signed a new contract.

“Scott is still quite young and someone I believe can continue to improve.

“There’s been interest in Scott from full-time clubs and I think he could play at a higher level than League One. We are lucky at Peterhead to have him.

“If Scott can continue his form from last season when next season starts then he’ll be an influential player for us again.”

Brown joined Peterhead in August 2016 after leaving Premiership side St Johnstone.

Since then he’s become a pivotal part of the Blue Toon’s midfield and was a regular as they won the League Two title last year.

The ex-Bradford City and Dumbarton player has made 159 appearances and netted 21 goals.

Last season he finished as top scorer with eight goals and became Peterhead captain in January following Rory McAllister’s departure.

McInally added: “He’s been a key player for us during his time with the club.

“However, last season Scott also stepped up to become captain. He’s well respected in the dressing room and has also impressed me in that role.”

Although it is still almost three months away McInally is starting to put plans in place for the new season.

It’s understood he’s also planning discussions with other members of his squad from last season’s campaign.

He already lost one player from that group with goalkeeper Greg Fleming joining relegated Stranraer earlier this month.

Meanwhile, midfielders Simon Ferry and Alan Cook and strikers Steven Boyd and Aidan Smith are already contracted until next summer.