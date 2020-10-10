Jim McInally wants Peterhead to have a go in Betfred Cup tie with Dundee United

Peterhead boss Jim McInally wants his side to attack Dundee United in their League Cup opener.

The Blue Toon play their first competitive game since March at Tannadice this afternoon in their Group C curtain-raiser.

Although the Buchan outfit are facing a Premiership side 10 games into their season, McInally hopes his charges can take the game to the Tangerines when the right opportunities prevent themselves.

The former Dundee United midfielder said: “You don’t just want to sit in for the whole game, you want to have a go.

“We’ll play with three forwards and, if they do try to play out from the back, we’ll be able to put them under pressure.

“But we’ll be prepared for everything and Micky Mellon is a good manager and I respect the way he looks to play the game.

“I want a good performance and I want the players to do themselves justice.

“But it’s a situation where we need to use this as preparation for next week and the league starting.

“We need to make sure our organisation is good and the players know what their jobs are. And that’s what we need to see, whatever shape we play in.

“I’m hoping we can play as well and show what we can do, because sometimes in these games that can disappoint you if you don’t turn up when you know what the players are capable of.

© SNS Group

“I don’t want that to happen, I want the players to show they can play.

“When you play sides from a higher level you always want to earn the respect of the opposition first and foremost so that by full-time they know they’ve been in a game.”

McInally knows his side aren’t expected to cause an upset at Tannadice today, but he says the Blue Toon will take encouragement from previous scalps taken.

In 2016, they beat then-top flight Dundee 2-1 in the League Cup group stage and 12 months later they defeated Hearts – who were also a Premiership outfit at the time – by the same scoreline

Scotland’s longest-serving manager added: “I know everyone will have written us off and these are the games that you’ve really got to enjoy and I’m sure the players will.

“We’ve got good competition for places in the squad and good energy, but it’s the first competitive game in seven months, so it’s hard to know what to expect.

“Of course we can take encouragement from wins we’ve had in the past. We’ve played against a strong Dundee team twice in pre-season.

“And apart from one half when we were trying something different, we competed really well and that was against guys like Charlie Adam and Graham Dorrans who have played at the very highest level.

“So they’ve had a taste of it against good opposition already and I’m interested to see how we’ll cope playing against Premiership players.”

Peterhead’s only absentee this afternoon is on- loan Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Summer signings Isaac Layne, Gary MacKenzie, Kyle Bailey, Derryn Kesson, Josh Mulligan, Lyall Cameron and Josh Rae could all make their competitive debuts.