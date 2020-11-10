Jim McInally urges Peterhead to play with freedom in bid to reach League Cup last-16

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has urged his side to play with freedom as they go in search of League Cup progression.

The Blue Toon take on Kelty Hearts tonight in their third Group C fixture before facing St Johnstone at Balmoor on Saturday.

With two wins from two, the Buchan outfit have a chance of reaching the last-16 of the League Cup from a section containing two Premiership sides in Saints and Dundee United.

Victory at New Central Park this evening would only strengthen those chances and, if United also failed to win in Perth, Peterhead would be guaranteed to finish in the top two in the group.

Nine points is likely to be enough to at least be one of the four best second-placed sides in the group stage and thus qualify for the knockout phase.

McInally said: “We can only worry about ourselves, but we know if we can win the game then we’ve done fantastically well to have won three out of three and that we’ll also have another swing at it on Saturday against a top team which is something to look forward to.

“Regardless of the outcome they are two brilliant games with lots riding on them, whereas there are a lot of clubs playing meaningless games this week.

“We’ve got to play with a freedom to win and see where that takes us over the two games.

“We’ve played six games this season and won three and we want to get some consistency and get back to winning again.

“I mentioned that to the players on Saturday (after the 3-2 defeat to Montrose), the need to hate the feeling of losing and ensuring it doesn’t become a bad habit.

“We’ve got a mixture of young boys and more experienced players this season, but for every one of them we want it be in their DNA that they hate losing.

“For the loan players as well that’s a good trait to take back to their parent clubs.”

Lowland League champions Kelty have a squad full of SPFL experience and have ambitions to gain promotion into League Two.

Barry Ferguson’s squad includes the likes of Nathan Austin, Tam Scobbie, Kallum Higginbotham, Michael Tidser, Thomas Reilly and Dylan Easton.

There are also five former Peterhead players in their ranks – Jamie Stevenson, Paddy Boyle and Scott Hooper who all left Balmoor this summer – as well as Craig Reid and the cup-tied Grant Anderson.

McInally added: “It’s good to see them still playing at a good level and getting what they deserve,

“Paddy’s new job meant we couldn’t keep him and I would have liked to have kept him and Jamie, but financially it was going to be tough to do it.

“They’ve gone to a club that can fulfill their needs and it’s a club that has massive ambition to get to where we are.

“It’s good to see them at Kelty and we know how good they are and we know how well Kelty have done in games against Dundee United and St Johnstone.

“If you play the game on paper, we’ll probably go in as underdogs, but we’ll go with a great incentive to try to win the game.”

Midfielder Simon Ferry and striker Steven Boyd could both return from hamstring problems tonight.