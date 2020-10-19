Jim McInally thinks Peterhead competed well with League One hopefuls Airdrieonians despite defeat

Peterhead boss Jim McInally believes there are positives to take from their League 1 opener – despite defeat by Airdrie and being hit with more injury concerns.

The Blue Toon started their league campaign with a 2-0 loss at the Penny Cars Stadium with Dale Carrick’s penalty and Callum Fordyce’s counter giving Airdrie victory.

McInally said: “There were positives to take, it wasn’t all doom and gloom.

“Airdrie believe they can win the league and I didn’t think there was much of a gap between the teams.

“I don’t think either side did enough to win the game, on another day we would have come away with a draw.

“I felt we could have had a penalty in the second half for handball, but sometimes decisions and injuries can go against you and you just have to get on with it.

“I felt a draw would have been a fairer result, neither team really looked like scoring a goal.

“We were the better side in the first half, but they got a penalty just before half-time which I felt was on the soft side.

“We lost a second goal from a corner and then it was very hard to come back from there.

“But we didn’t give up, we kept going until the end.”

Injuries didn’t help Peterhead as they lost player-coach Simon Ferry to a hamstring injury after half an hour.

Sriker Isaac Layne and defender Gary MacKenzie had to be subbed on the hour due to a knee knock and suspected concussion respectively.

Ferry will join Ben Armour, Gary Fraser and Josh Mulligan on the sidelines.

But it is hoped MacKenzie’s and Layne won’t miss any future action.

McInally added: “It is difficult when you’ve had to make all your subs after about an hour and when you’re losing key players.

“Gary was immense when he was on, he and Jason Brown were excellent and Simon and Isaac were excellent when they were on. You need a break with injuries and you need a break with decisions from time to time and we didn’t really get either on Saturday.

“Simon will be out for a few weeks because it’s a hamstring.

“We’ve played three games in a week after not playing for seven months or so that’s just the way it goes and I think similar has happened for a lot of teams.”

Layne, Jason Brown and Scott Brown all had efforts off target in the first period, but the Airdrie opener arrived a couple of minutes before half-time when Kyle Bailey was adjudged to have tripped Carrick by ref Barry Cook, before Carrick converted the spot-kick.

Fordyce headed home from a Kyle MacDonald corner on 71 minutes to make it 2-0.