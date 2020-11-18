Jim McInally: Standards must be met by Peterhead to get results in League One

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says his team needs to keep their standards up to get results in League One.

The Blue Toon are preparing for back-to-back home games against Dumbarton and Forfar Athletic this weekend and next.

Having won only once in their first four league outings, McInally is determined to see an upturn in their fortunes.

The Buchan outfit produced some eye-catching performances in the League Cup, recording wins over Dundee United and Brechin City, drawing with Kelty Hearts and losing to St Johnstone.

McInally is hoping his charges can consistently match the high standards reached in some displays in the early part of the campaign.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “From the start of the season we’ve set a decent standard and we need to do it in the league.

“I’ve said it to some of the players.

“On Saturday I didn’t think Kyle Bailey was close to his best and I said to him he’d set standards before and that doesn’t just keep you in the team when everyone is fit, you need to be at it.

“I look at somebody like Kieran Freeman and he’s been different class so far – that’s the standards we want to keep reaching.

“This season is all about the league for us. We need to make sure as a club we get through this season and we need to keep the club where it should be and there’s no reason why we can’t do that.”

Even in defeat to St Johnstone at the weekend, McInally was encouraged by aspects of the game.

One was the performance of Steven Boyd, the attacker making his first start after a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Simon Ferry also made his first start following a hamstring complaint and with striker Isaac Layne and defender Gary MacKenzie also closing in on returns, McInally is upbeat.

He added: “We’ve got two home games and I’m encouraged. Even in the last 10 or 15 minutes watching Steven Boyd and seeing how clever he is and how he is on the ball. That was him playing against a Premiership team.

“We’ve got big Gary to come back when he’s OK and Isaac Layne as well, so we’ve got a good blend there – we just need to get them all back.”