Jim McInally says missed chances cost Peterhead victory at Forfar

Peterhead boss Jim McInally admits they paid the price for missed chances in their 1-1 draw with Forfar Athletic.

The Blue Toon dominated at Station Park, but a host of missed opportunities, including a Steven Boyd penalty, cost the Buchan side as Martin Scott cancelled out Hamish Ritchie’s opener in the closing stages.

McInally said: “I’m bitterly disappointed with the result, but really pleased with the performance.

“In the first half I’d need to go back to a game against Clyde last season for the last time I got as much enjoyment out of a performance because I thought it was really good.

“We had a lot of possession last week against Clyde but never looked like scoring, but this was different, we had eight shots on target in the first half.

“In the second half it changed a bit because we were playing against the wind, but we were still dangerous.

“When you miss the penalty you just wonder if something is going to happen and we don’t even know if their goal is in.

“But that’s what happens when you don’t kill the game off and we paid the price for missed chances.

“It was so pleasing to see the team play like that and it should have resulted in us getting more than a point.”

Peterhead remain seventh in League One, two points adrift of the promotion play-offs and seven clear of the relegation zone.

McInally added: “We’ve not lost any ground really and before the game we might have taken a point because it’s a game where Forfar maybe felt they needed to beat us.

“But with the way the game panned out, you’re disappointed to only get a point.”

The Blue Toon flew out of the traps with Ben Armour, Ryan Conroy and Scott Brown (twice) forcing saves from Forfar goalie Marc McCallum in the first quarter of an hour.

Peterhead eventually broke the deadlock after an hour when Conroy’s free-kick was cleared back to him and he returned the ball into the box, with Ritchie beating the offside trap to finish from 10 yards.

Ritchie and sub Niah Payne dragged efforts wide from promising positions soon after.

On 83 minutes Boyd could have sealed the points from the penalty spot after Brown was tripped by Graeme Holmes, but McCallum got down to his left to save.

Three minutes later Scott levelled, with his header from BJ Coll’s cross deemed to have crossed the line, despite goalie Josh Rae’s best efforts to keep it out.