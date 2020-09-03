Jim McInally says attacker Aidan Smith was unlucky in Peterhead spell

Jim McInally reckons departing striker Aidan Smith was unlucky that his spell with Peterhead wasn’t more fruitful.

The 23-year-old is leaving the Blue Toon and is set to join former club Annan Athletic.

Smith arrived at Balmoor last summer from the Galabankies, but failed to score in 29 appearances for the Buchan outfit last season.

Peterhead manager McInally believes if he had been able to get off the mark early in the last campaign it could have been the first goal of many.

The Blue Toon boss said: “Aidan was unlucky because like all strikers he needed a goal to get him going.

“To be fair to him, I played him in the wider areas quite a lot and he did a good job there.

“With his pace he got himself into some great positions, but he couldn’t take the chances to get that goal he needed to kick-start him.

“He never quite got that break or that bit of luck. He came on in games, had chances to win games for us, but couldn’t quite take them.

“I kept saying to him ‘this is your day, this is your day’ but we never quite got there with him.

“Strikers are confidence players anyway and he never got that break he needed.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll go down and score goals again. He just needs a wee break and I’m sure he’ll get it because he works hard enough for it.

“His attitude was always spot on and he always gave you everything.

“He played some games through the middle, but he played wide left in a lot of games.

“I thought he did well in that role, but because he wasn’t scoring and he had been signed as a striker some people would point the finger.”