Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes the time for reconstruction was last season – after another proposal to bring colts sides into the SPFL was mooted.

It has been reported that the SFA’s Professional Game Board has formulated a plan which would see Celtic and Rangers colts sides join League Two with two teams promoted from League One and League Two and no relegation from the Championship for a season to create a 12-12-10-10 structure.

It has also been suggested that in subsequent seasons the champions of the Highland and Lowland Leagues could be guaranteed automatic promotion as part of a move towards a 12-12-12-12 set-up.

However, at this stage it’s understood clubs are still in the dark as to the full detail of any plan and have yet to receive any formal proposal to consider.

McInally’s opposition

There has been talk of proposals which would see Celtic and Rangers’ colts team joining the league set-up on a number of occasions in recent years, without them gaining any significant traction.

McInally has been a critic of the idea.

He doesn’t believe it’s the job of the rest of Scottish football to help develop players for the country’s two most powerful clubs.

Supporters of the colts concept argue it would help produce a better quality of player for the national team.

Last year, with the 2019-20 season cut short as a result of the pandemic, attempts at reconstruction, to ensure no team would be worse off because of the season not being played to a finish, were thrown out and Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer were relegated.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager McInally said: “If this was to happen this year after what happened last year it would sum Scottish football up.

“Last year reconstruction needed to happen, but it was thrown out.

“Nothing in Scottish football makes sense and it has let itself down badly over the last year and this would be the tin lid on it this year if teams were saved this time because of reconstruction.

“Everyone has different opinions on it, mine is that I don’t see why it’s up to the rest of us to help Celtic and Rangers.

“And if it’s all about having a better national team then if it did happen it should only be Scottish players that are allowed to play in the teams.

“I don’t think there should be an age limit either because to benefit young players they actually need to play with experienced players at times.

“The likes of John Collins have said otherwise and that they only need to play against men, but I totally disagree with that, you need to play with with men as well.

“If it was to ever to go through, they should have to play at their own stadiums, otherwise you’re not really developing kids because part of the development is getting them to play in stadiums.

“But where would it stop? Would this mean Aberdeen, Dundee United, Hibs and Hearts can’t do it as well? These teams haven’t been mentioned.

“So how do they get included in it? Or can they buy their way in because they can afford to do it?

“You could also say to sides from the Highland and Lowland Leagues: ‘give us £200,000 and you’ll get in’, because that’s basically what it amounts to is buying your way in.”