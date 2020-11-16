Jim McInally proud of Peterhead players despite near-miss in bid to seal Betfred Cup progress

Peterhead manager Jim McInally was proud of his side’s efforts in the League Cup despite exiting at the group stage.

The 3-1 defeat to St Johnstone snuffed out Blue Toon hopes of reaching the last-16.

McInally was frustrated by the penalties given against his side by ref Euan Anderson, but nonetheless proud of his charges for earning eight points from Group C games against Dundee United, Brechin City, Kelty Hearts and Saints.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “I’m disappointed to go behind to two penalty kicks.

“We’d worked so hard to stay in the game, especially against the wind (in the first half).

“We were a wee bit of a victim because I’ve watched Euan Anderson referee Celtic and Rangers games and I’ve seen a lot of pushing and pulling the box and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him giving a penalty for it.

“So I’ll watch closely in the future to see if he maintains his standards.

“At the end of the day, if it’s a penalty for pulling in this game, then it’s a penalty in every game, because I watch it happening in every game I watch.

“But it’s easier to give them in games that are less important to individuals, so I’ll watch in future and see what he thinks.

“It meant a lot to us, but we’ve got eight points out of a group that nobody would have given us a hope in.

“It’s just a pity that we couldn’t see anything through and get through, but it’s difficult when you’re conceding penalties.”