Jim McInally: Peterhead ‘huffed and puffed’ in defeat to Clyde

Peterhead manager Jim McInally bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting edge after their 2-0 defeat against Clyde.

The Blue Toon enjoyed the bulk of possession during a fairly uneventful first half, but struggled to test Clyde goalkeeper David Mitchell.

The visitors upped the tempo after the break with substitute Craig Howie blasting the Bully Wee in front just after the hour mark before Ross Cunningham doubled the advantage with a cool finish.

He said: “Up until they scored we were totally dominating the game without looking like scoring.

“That is a goal of the season contender for their first one. It was an absolutely fantastic goal.

“You could see we were deflated after that and it gave them another extra spring in their step.

“We never recovered from that. We just huffed and puffed.

“As much as we dominated the first half, we never had enough attempts on goal.

“When we assess the games we have won recently, it has come down to fine margins.

“This is a league of fine margins.

“We have come up the right side of them but the way Clyde won was the way we won on Saturday against Dumbarton.

“We did the dirty side of the game really well, gave nothing away and then scored a really good goal and that was pretty much what Clyde did against us.”

The Blue Toon were without Isaac Layne following his loan move to Dumbarton, while former Dundee United and Aberdeen forward David Goodwillie was a notable absentee for the Bully Wee.

Ryan Conroy almost grabbed the opener for the Blue Toon with a sweetly-struck free-kick from 25 yards that was tipped around the post by Mitchell in the Clyde goal.

Some great build-up play from the hosts culminated in Steven Boyd picking out Keiran Freeman at the back post, but his effort flew back across goal and was eventually scrambled clear by the overworked Clyde defence as they held on until the break without conceding.

The visitors opened the scoring after 62 minutes thanks to a thunderous strike from substitute Howie that fizzed into the top corner with Blue Toon goalkeeper Josh Rae helpless.

And it got worse for the Balmoor side after 73 minutes when Cunningham beat Andy McDonald to an Ally Love cross before calmly rounding Rae and slotting home into an empty net.

The home side tried to respond with Blue Toon substitute Derek Lyle unlucky to see his downward header bounce back off the post as time ticked down.

Next up for Peterhead is a trip to Forfar on Tuesday.