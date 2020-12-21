Jim McInally: Peterhead ‘deserved’ their ‘excellent’ win over full-timers Partick Thistle

Jim McInally felt Peterhead merited their 1-0 win over full-time opponents Partick Thistle.

Captain Scott Brown was the match-winner for the second time in a week, bagging the winner at Firhill seven days after his spectacular goal against East Fife.

It moves Peterhead up to fifth place in League One after a patchy start to the season.

The only goal of the game came after half-an-hour, with Steven Boyd unselfishly squaring for Brown to slide home his third league goal of the season.

McInally said: “It was an excellent result and I felt we deserved it.

“We didn’t have domination of the ball, but I felt the first half, for 20 or 25 minutes, they were better than us. Josh (Rae) had a double save and another easy save – those were his only saves in the game.

“We started the second half really well and our counter-attacking play was good.

“I was disappointed we didn’t score another couple of goals.

“We were under pressure at the end with crosses and a long spell of injury-time, but it’s a really good result.”

It is the first time since November 2019 the Blue Toon have won back-to-back league games. That came when they beat Raith Rovers at Balmoor and then won 2-1 at Clyde.

McInally added: “I couldn’t remember the last time we won back-to-back league games. That was really pleasing and when you look at the fixtures – away to Falkirk, home to East Fife, away to Partick Thistle – if you’d drew those three games people would have said you’re on a great run. But you only get three points out of it.

“To come out of it with six points and you see the league table – you think we needed those points because it’s so tight. We might pay the price on Tuesday night being short of bodies, but we’ll live with that.”

There is a short turnaround for Peterhead, who welcome Montrose to the north-east tomorrow night. The game had been scheduled for Boxing Day, but was brought forward by both clubs.

McInally will have a number of injury concerns for the game, with Gary MacKenzie, Simon Ferry, Andrew McCarthy and Ryan Conroy all doubtful.