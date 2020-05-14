Jim McInally: Nobody seems to be talking about what happens if Scottish football can’t restart this year

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is worried about potentially financial damage of many more months without football.

Following Tuesday’s EGM SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan spoke about aiming for football resuming at the end of July.

The Blue Toon boss would like to see football return as soon as it’s safe to do so, but is concerned by the prospect of next season being significantly delayed.

He said: “What concerns me is that I’ve seen Murdoch MacLennan say we need to start planning for the restart.

“But I can’t help think that’s it’s not that simple. I know there are loads of financial implications into next season with the Betfred Cup because they’ve got good sponsorship and TV deals.

“But football isn’t going to happen anytime soon by the look of things so they need to start talking about it and nobody has really mentioned it up to now.

“You can bury your head in the sand as much as you want, but the issue won’t go away.

“I want football to restart the same as everyone else, but I’m trying to be realistic, we’re still in lockdown for another two weeks at least, things won’t dramatically change overnight.

“We can’t go down the road of just thinking it will happen.

“There’s got to be a contingency plan with various scenarios and one of the scenarios is that we might not be able to play again for many months or even this year.

“In England they have the finances to try to restart, but up here we don’t have the finance to do what they’re doing in England.

“Celtic and Rangers could do it and Aberdeen might be able to do it as well with the backers they have.

“But we seem to be a million miles away from restarting and we need to at least speak about the possibility that football might not start for months and even into next year.”

There has been concern among clubs about the financial ramifications of failing to complete this season’s Premiership or the start of next term being delayed when it comes to fulfilling broadcast and sponsorship contracts.

However, McInally would like broadcasters and sponsors included in discussions about the way ahead.

Scotland’s longest serving manager added: “It must be scary for the SFA and SPFL because the likes of Sky and BT will have been effected by this virus and people will have been freezing their accounts.

“But there’s no way that no broadcaster or sponsor hasn’t been effected by this.

“I think there needs to be talks with Sky, BT, the BBC and all the sponsors and ask what happens if this season can’t be completed and if next season can’t start for some time and deal with that.

“There needs to be a lot of talking done about the financial aspects. Coming back to the lower leagues and ourselves at Peterhead whatever money we receive from the SPFL or SFA is all needed.

“Everyone down the leagues needs their money so there has to be that chat with the companies about the potential financially ramifications if football doesn’t start for a long time and will it be a problem or it not.

“These possibilities exist and we can’t ignore them, we need to talk about them.”