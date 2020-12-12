Jim McInally looking for Peterhead to make a fast start against East Fife

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has urged his side to make a fast start against East Fife today.

After back-to-back defeats against Falkirk and Forfar, the Blue Toon are hoping to return to winning ways against the Methil men at Balmoor.

McInally believes slow starts have cost the Buchan outfit in their last two games, having trailed at half-time on both occasions.

He has been pleased with the second half displays in both losses, but is hoping for a more complete display against the Fifers.

McInally said: “After games you hear the players speaking about stupid goals against and things like that.

“But that’s only part of the problem, individually they need to look in the mirror and ask themselves ‘why am I waiting until the 46th minute to start demanding the ball and putting demands on myself?’

“They need to do that from the start and not wait to see what the other team are going to do.

“It’s felt a bit like that, where we’re waiting to see what the other team is going to do or if they’re going to come at us – but we need to be on the front foot from the start.

“We just need to try to avoid making mistakes. It’s been individual errors that have cost us, so cutting them out is the big thing.

“The other thing we need to do is to put together a 90-minute performance then we’d be hard to beat when I look at the way we’ve played in the second halves against Falkirk and Forfar.

“I’m not daft. I know we can’t go out and dominate a team for 90 minutes, but it’s when you’re not having a dominant period you need to be solid and make sure you stay in the game and not end up chasing it.”

With two wins from their first seven League One fixtures, McInally believes his sides performances aren’t reflected in their points total.

However, Scotland’s longest-serving manager insists the Blue Toon can’t dwell on previous opportunities missed.

He added: “Of course we should have had more points on the board, but we can’t dwell on that we have to move on and make sure we get the necessary amount of points to make it a decent season.

“Nobody likes being at that part of the league towards the bottom, but we’re there and it’s a pressure in itself and we need to deal with it.

“I’ve reiterated to the players that the big pressure this season is making sure the club survives and if we can make it a decent season on the pitch – and there’s no reason why we can’t with what we’ve shown in games – then that’s what we need to do.

“There’s no point in dwelling on points we could have picked up because it’s an unforgiving league and we just need to get on with it.”