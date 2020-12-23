Jim McInally left rueing penalty calls as Peterhead draw with Montrose

Peterhead boss Jim McInally was disappointed with the penalty decision which cost his side victory against Montrose.

The Blue Toon drew 1-1 with the Gable Endies at Balmoor, with Graham Webster’s second half penalty cancelling out Isaac Layne’s early spot-kick.

Referee Graham Grainger’s decision to point to the spot after former Peterhead striker Russell McLean went down, when close to Jason Brown, was contentious.

Having seen a replay of the incident, McInally was unhappy and also felt his side should have had a second penalty in the first period when Sean Dillon barged Steven Boyd in the box.

McInally said: “Jason is raging about it and, having seen it again, I think it’s a horrific decision – he throws himself down when the ball’s nowhere near and I’m really disappointed with that.

“I do think he’s a decent referee, but I felt we should have had another penalty for the challenge on Steven Boyd.

“What also annoys me is that when we get our penalty we have a man that looks like he could score, but their man (Kerr Waddell) doesn’t get booked and then, for our penalty, Jason gets a yellow card, so it’s a bit of inconsistency.”

The point means Peterhead are now unbeaten in three games.

McInally added: “I think it’s a good point overall. In the first half we played some good stuff and could have picked them off at times when we got into good positions.

“Had we got a second goal, it would have been hard for them to fight back.

“As much possession as they had in the second half, I don’t think we looked like conceding and I don’t think Josh Rae had a save to make.

“It’s not been a bad last three games for us, taking seven points out of nine.”

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Layne opened the scoring on 20 minutes from the spot after being tripped by Kerr Waddell.

Webster’s controversial equaliser came midway through the second half. Both sides pushed to grab a winner, but neither could find one.

One concern for Peterhead was Gary Fraser having to be subbed after 10 minutes, having hurt his right knee after an awkward landing.

McInally said: “We’re a bit worried. He’s done his cruciate ligament before, we don’t think it’s that, but it might be his medial ligament.

“Gary says he heard a crack, so it is worrying.”