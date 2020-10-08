Jim McInally hoping to upset old club Dundee United as he celebrates nine years in charge of Peterhead

Jim McInally would love to mark mark nine years in charge of Peterhead with a shock result at Tannadice this weekend.

The Blue Toon begin their season against Dundee United in the League Cup on Saturday.

Boss McInally – who yesterday celebrated nine years at the helm – is hoping for a good display from the Buchan outfit against Premiership opposition.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “It would be brilliant if we could get a good result. Firstly a good performance would be good with the start of the league season in mind and with the amount of changes we’ve made.

“So that’s what we’ll look for firstly is a good performance and I know, with the players we’ve got, that if we play well we’ll be a hard team to play against.

“It’s just trying to make sure the players get up to the levels we are capable of.”

During his time with Peterhead, McInally has guided them to two League Two titles as well as the Challenge Cup final.

Having been in position for so long, what is it that continues to motivate McInally to do the job?

He added: “Working with good people, which I’ve been able to do, is a big thing. I’ve been very lucky with all the boards we’ve had over the years.

“We’ve had some good times along the way as well and this year having to cut our cloth and ensure the club survives has made it a different challenge and has only added to the motivation.”

For McInally, facing Dundee United this weekend makes it a meeting of the clubs that have been the biggest parts of his football career.

He played 395 times for United across 10 seasons and two spells, however, he admits returning to his old stomping ground won’t be as special with the game being played behind closed doors.

McInally said: “With there being no crowd at the game going back to Tannadice doesn’t really mean a lot to me.

“It’s hard to look on these League Cup games as anything but another game because I had a great rapport with the United support, so if they’re not at the game then it doesn’t mean a lot to me.

“Football without crowds is absolute garbage in my opinion. We’ve got to be as professional as we can and do what we can to keep football going and keep our clubs going, but without supporters there I just don’t see the point to be honest.

“When the draw was made I was quite hopeful that there could have been a few thousand inside Tannadice, which would have made it a totally different proposition.

“In my football career Dundee United and Peterhead are the two clubs.

“Don’t get me wrong, I fulfilled a dream by playing for Celtic and went to Nottingham Forest and had a great time there.

“But in my playing career the career I had was down to being at Dundee United. The years I had there was the biggest part of my playing career and a big part of my life.

“When it comes to managing, Peterhead has been the biggest part of that career and nine years is a very long time to be in charge.”