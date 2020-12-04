Jim McInally is pleased to see his former coach David McCracken doing well in his first job as a manager at Falkirk – but the Peterhead boss hopes to give him a headache tomorrow.

The Blue Toon face the Bairns – who are top of League One – at the Falkirk Stadium tomorrow.

League leaders Falkirk are managed by former Peterhead defender and coach McCracken and ex-Aberdeen striker Lee Miller.

McCracken left his role at Peterhead 13 months ago to return to Falkirk and, while McInally hopes his former colleague is successful in the role, he’s hoping to put a spanner in the works tomorrow.

McInally said: “Falkirk have started fine and they’re under a different pressure to us to get promoted.

“We’ve experienced that pressure in League Two where we had to be winning all the time.

“They maybe haven’t had quite the same pressure with no crowds there, but they’ve still got the same pressure from up the stairs to be winning games.

“If Falkirk can handle that then it reflects well on David and it’s a big challenge for your first managerial role.

“I had it a bit when I was at Morton when, in League One as a full-time team, the expectation is that you win it.

“So there is pressure there and I know that from experience and it will stand David in good stead.

“As much as I’m pleased to see David doing well, hopefully we can upset the appplecart because he wouldn’t think twice about beating us.

“Football’s a ruthless game and it’s about getting results.”

The clash with Falkirk is the first of two fixtures against full-time opposition in the space of three weeks for Peterhead, who travel to Firhill to tackle Partick Thistle in a fortnight’s time, following next weekend’s home game against East Fife.

Although he would have preferred to have more points on the board ahead of facing two of the sides expected to win League One, McInally says the Blue Toon can’t look back.

Last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Forfar left the Buchan side with six points from six games.

McInally added: “You can’t look back, the disappointment from Saturday was to lose the game and not come away with anything when we were so far ahead in a lot of aspects.

“You can’t look back and the league is still really tight and everybody has to play the big teams at some point and, if you look at the fixtures every week, everyone is just cutting each other up.

“That’s the way it’s going to be and that’s why every point’s a prisoner.

“We’ve played Dundee United and St Johnstone and been really competitive, so there’s no reason why we can’t be competitive in this game as long as we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot by conceding early goals.”

Striker Isaac Layne is still out with a knee problem, but midfielder Simon Ferry may return from a hamstring complaint.