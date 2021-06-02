Jim McInally has praised Simon Ferry’s loyalty to Peterhead after he rejected the chance to become assistant manager at Kelty Hearts.

New Kelty manager Kevin Thomson – a former team-mate of Ferry’s at Dundee – made an approach to take the Blue Toon player-coach to New Central Park.

McInally says he is pleased the 33-year-old has opted to stay at Balmoor.

Ferry has been with Peterhead since 2015 and last year took on an additional role as a coach.

“I was fearing the worst when I got the call about it,” says McInally.

“After getting the good news about Scott Brown staying, you think ‘here we go, it’s all been too good to be true’.

“I spoke to him and then Rodger spoke to him and he’s decided to stay.

“I said to him that I think he can still play for a good few years yet and when he does go into management I think he should be a manager rather than a number two.

“He gets a free hand, really, at training to do the training he wants, which he really enjoys.

“As much as he’s given us great service, I think he respects that the club have been good to him as well.

“Once we heard he was staying, that was good news.

“I’m pretty sure he appreciates the opportunities he’s had as a coach.

“He loves taking training and I can see the benefits we get from it as well.

“I think it’s a case of Simon enjoys doing that; plus, he still loves playing.

“It also lets people see that they’re no mercenaries.

“Simon’s turned down more money and working with a bigger budget.

“That’s pleasing for us and I think it lets the fans know that everyone that works for Peterhead wants Peterhead to do as well as possible.”

Ferry’s future

McInally believes Ferry will become a manager in the future but thinks it would benefit the former Swindon, Portsmouth and Celtic player to continue learning with Peterhead.

He said: “I think Simon will be a manager at some point.

“He’s still a bit hot-headed and when you’re playing it’s really hard to combine both.

“But I think he’s going down the right path and is learning his trade at a decent level.

“So I see him being a manager one day, once he curbs his temper to an extent, although I suppose I’m one to talk about that.”