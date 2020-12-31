Jim McInally: Goverment grant will help Peterhead get through the season

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says the grant they will receive from the Scottish Government will help the club get through the season.

Earlier this month the Christmas gift many within Scottish football were hoping for materialised as the government announced a £30 million support package for the game.

Although the support available to Premiership clubs is in the form of loans, the rest of the pyramid will receive grants.

Championship clubs are set to receive £500,000 each, the Blue Toon and other League One outfits £150,000 each, League Two sides are to be given £100,000 each, with Highland League clubs set to receive £33,000 apiece.

Balmoor boss McInally says the cash will make a big difference to Peterhead.

He said: “The grant money has been a godsend and hopefully that can help us through until the end of the season.

“There’s been a lot said about how it’s been dished out, but for our club it’s just essential.

“Our club has been given about what we thought we were due and I can’t speak for other clubs, but for us it should help us get through the season.

“This season is all about just making sure the club survives and then making sure the club stays in this league.

“Those are the two targets we want to achieve and hopefully we can.”

A support package for Scottish football to help clubs survive having to play behind closed doors had been mooted prior to the start of the lower league seasons in October.

But, with issue dragging on, McInally admits he had reached a point where he wondered if clubs would receive any assistance.

The SPFL’s longest-serving manager added: “With everything that has happened this year, you fear the worst, or think you might not get anything.

“There’s been very little good news this year and you fear the worst, but hopefully that will see us through.

“I know there’s still some league prize money and the Scottish Cup to come, but this will make a big difference and we just need to try to keep going.”

Having been in charge of Peterhead for more than nine years, ensuring the club gets through this most challenging of seasons and remains in League One are the main targets for McInally.

“Peterhead has been a big part of my life and ensuring the club survives is the main concern,” he said.

“But, from a football point of view, if we could stay in this league it gives us a better chance going forward because it would be easier to progress if we stay in this league.

“If you go into League Two and all the teams that are there; Queen’s Park with their massive budget, Stirling Albion as well, Edinburgh City, Elgin and then potentially somebody from the Highland or Lowland League coming in.

“So it’s important we try to stay in League One, but, first and foremost, the club surviving is the main thing.”

Although all of mainland Scotland is currently in Tier 4 of coronavirus restrictions, McInally remains hopeful they may be able to play in front of crowds before the end of this season.

Ross County, Inverness Caley Thistle, Elgin City and 10 Highland League clubs were able to play in front of a maximum of 300 fans when Moray and the Highlands were in Tier 1.

McInally said: “You might be looking at Easter time when a lot of elderly and vulnerable people have been vaccinated that you might get two or three games with fans potentially.

“From Easter onwards, you’d only have two or three home games, but even then it’s not something you could plan for.

“I’m hopeful by April there will be enough people vaccinated and enough people protected to allow for relaxations.”