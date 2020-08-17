Jim McInally demands clarity for part-time clubs like Peterhead on restart, saying authorities ‘must know’ if dates are feasible and whether fans can attend

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has called for clarity on the start of the lower league seasons.

Clubs outwith the Premiership are scheduled to begin their campaigns in the League Cup group stage on October 6, with the Championship, League One and League Two set to start 11 days later.

However, the Scottish Government could intervene and stop that happening if they feel it is unsafe.

Breaches of Covid-19 protocol by Celtic and Aberdeen players in recent weeks have led to fresh fears about the lower league start, particularly as part-time clubs are unable to operate in bio-secure bubbles like their full-time counterparts.

Last week the SFA and SPFL’s Joint Response Group (JRG) stopped clubs outside the top flight from training until August 24, with some ready to start at the weekend.

McInally believes the JRG and government’s focus is mainly on the Premiership and says the lower leagues need to be updated soon.

The Blue Toon gaffer said: “At the minute it seems to be that they’re just totally focused on what’s happened with Aberdeen and Celtic and they want to make an issue of it by stopping training until August 24.

“They were a bit late stopping training for clubs because, if you go down to junior or amateur level, there are a lot of clubs that have been training.

“I find the whole thing a bit of a game. It should be pretty easy to know what you need to do to get back playing again.

“We’re either going to be allowed to get back playing or we’re not and that’s not going to change, coronavirus isn’t going to go away unless there’s a vaccine.

“So does everything just get put on hold? If that’s what we’ve got to do then that’s what we should be doing now, because what is going to change by October?”

For lower league clubs, revenue generated from fans attending games is crucial.

The Scottish Government set September 14 as a tentative date for when limited crowds could return to sporting events.

Balmoor boss McInally says lower league clubs need to know if supporters will be allowed to attend when their seasons start to make it financially viable.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager added: “I feel like football is caught up in a political thing now and I’ve always hated politics because you never seem to get anywhere.

“And in football it’s bad enough trying to get a sensible decision, particularly when you look at recent months and what’s gone on, without being caught up in a game of politics with people who probably don’t understand part-time football.

“There’s no sense to some of what is happening.

“They must know if they’re going to allow us to come back, they must know if they’re going to let limited crowds in.

“If they’re going to do it then tell us now and if they’re not then tell us and the game can be stopped.

“It feels like we’re waiting on a political decision which I think has probably already been made, why? Coronavirus isn’t going to go anywhere between now and a couple of months.

“There’s got to come a time when we’re told if we’re getting crowds or not.”