Jim McInally delighted as midfield trio agree to stay at Peterhead

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is thrilled to have retained Jordon Brown, Alan Cook and Andrew McCarthy.

The three midfielders have all agreed to remain with the Blue Toon for next season.

Brown returned for a second spell at Balmoor in January after two-and-a-half years with Cove Rangers.

The 28-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the Buchan side and netted 32 goals.

Boss McInally said: “I’ve been really pleased with Jordon since he came back to the club.

“He made a big contribution right at the start with that winner against Airdrie.

“I can think back to another two or three goals he could have scored in the period after that.

“That’s always what Jordon is about, is giving you that goal threat and that’s why it’s important we kept him.

“I’ve always thought a lot of Jordon, he’s a good professional with a great attitude and he brings that goal threat from the middle of the park.

“I’ve always known what Jordon’s strengths are, but there are also games where we’ve been up against it, none more so than his first game back against Cove where we were down to nine men.

“He put in a shift and his work ethic is something I think that has improved as well and I’m delighted he’s staying.

“He’s got a knack of getting into the right areas and being in the right place (to score goals).

“If you tried to coach that into a player like Jordon you’d be wasting your time because it’s a natural instinct that he’s got.

“Jordon can always pop up with a goal, he’s got an uncanny knack of being able to do it.”

Cook has come to the fore

Cook joined Peterhead in January 2020 from Stenhousemuir.

He made 17 appearances this term. A knee injury sustained in March kept him out for the bulk of the League One run-in.

However, the 29-year-old did return as a sub in the final two games of the campaign against Forfar and Dumbarton.

McInally said: “Before we got stopped in the first half of the season Alan really came to the fore.

“He was moved from pillar to post in terms of the positions we were asking him to play.

“We asked him to play through the middle at times and he did and did it with no fuss.

“Even when he got injured just before the restart his attitude towards the team was absolutely magnificent.

“He supported the boys, he driving one of the minibuses up and down the road and conducted himself brilliantly.

“In the last couple of games when he came back and came on he showed maturity on the park as well.

“It’s good to have him staying for next season, he’s at a good age and he brings good experience to help the younger players as well.”

Cook’s preferred position is as a winger and McInally hopes he will be able to utilise him in that position more often next term after playing him as a striker on a number of occasions this season.

He added: “I don’t think he’s ever really had the chance to show what a good wide player he can be.

“Last season he joined in January and the season was stopped not long after.

“Then this season he’s missed a chunk of it and he moved around a lot in terms of position.

“But he gives us that option of being a wide player that gets crosses into the box and that’s something we see as being important next season.

“Hopefully we’ll be playing with two strikers more often and they’ll need service.”

McCarthy also agrees to stay

McCarthy, 22, has also agreed to remain with Peterhead.

The former Partick Thistle and Queen of the South player joined in January 2020 and after initially struggling for fitness has impressed this season and made 24 appearances.

McInally said: “Andy is a big signing because he’s a bit of an unsung hero.

“He’s not like some of our other midfielders who get a bit more attention, he does the dirty work really well and as long as he maintains the level of fitness he’s had then he’s still got a chance of going back full-time.

“He’s a player I’d think other managers would look at and see how hard he works and see how many times he gets the ball back.

“He’s really good at winning the ball back and pressing people which is a big part of the modern game and I’m delighted to get him re-signed.

“He’s really come on from last season in terms of fitness and that’s credit to himself.”