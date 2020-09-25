Jim McInally closing in on two new recruits for Peterhead

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is set to make a couple of additions to his squad.

The Blue Toon face Highland League side Inverurie Locos in a friendly at Harlaw Park tomorrow with English defender Kyle Bailey again set to feature.

The former Nybergsund, Met Police and San Gwann player turned out as a trialist last week in the Buchan side’s 1-0 to Dundee.

Bailey, 26, will line-up against the Railwaymen and Balmoor manager McInally said: “Kyle is coming up and we’re planning to sign him, but, until we get international clearance from Norway (where he last played for Nybergsund), he’ll be a trialist.

“But we’re hopeful of getting that soon and we’ll be pleased to get Kyle on board.

“Kyle really impressed me against Dundee and, although there’s been a fair bit of logistics to sort out, he’s a good find.”

Meanwhile, it is understood Peterhead are also closing in on a loan deal for Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman.

It is believed the Aberdeen-born right-back will complete a temporary move to the Blue Toon in the coming days.

The 20-year-old has featured on three occasions for the Tangerines this term – one start in their 2-1 win over Ross County in Dingwall last month and sub appearances in defeats to Celtic and Rangers.

However, with Liam Smith closing in on a return from injury and Manchester City loanee Luke Bolton also capable of playing in his position, United believe it would be better for Freeman’s development to play regularly on loan.

If the deal for Freeman can be completed it would be a boost for McInally, with right-back a position he has been looking to fill following the departures of Jamie Stevenson and David Ferguson this summer.

Tomorrow’s closed-door friendly against Inverurie will also give Scotland’s longest-serving manager the opportunity to further assess some trialists.

Broughty Athletic winger Derryn Kesson will again feature alongside former Celtic and BSC Glasgow defender Lewis Bell, while ex-Airdrie goalie Reece Willison may also be involved.

After running the rule over a greater number of trialists in last weekend’s friendly double header against Fraserburgh and Formartine United, McInally says Peterhead’s signed players are now vying for places in his line-up for the opening League Cup group stage fixture against Dundee United in a fortnight’s time.

He said: “We’ll be getting closer to our team for the first game against Dundee United.

“There won’t be as much experimenting as we had last weekend. This is the first of three games in a week and it’s time to get serious.

“It’s not that it wasn’t serious last weekend, but players are playing for places now for the first game and there won’t be the same experimenting.

“We know it’s a tighter pitch at Harlaw Park and we know we’ll always get a good game off Inverurie.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for the Highland League and it will be a good test for us.”