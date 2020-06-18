Jason Brown hopes Peterhead’s return to action will be in front of supporters

Jason Brown says it needs to be safe for football to restart, but is hopeful Peterhead can be back playing in front of fans soon.

In the Scottish Premiership, clubs have returned to training ahead of the top-flight season starting on August 1, with testing programmes to prevent the spread of coronavirus put in place.

In the lower leagues, behind closed doors matches don’t appear to be viable, although October has been mentioned as a time when they could resume, as some restrictions may be relaxed.

Blue Toon defender Brown hopes when next season’s lower leagues begin it can be in front of supporters.

The 23-year-old said: “Nobody really knows at this stage because there’s nothing in concrete and things are changing day by day, so we’ve just got to wait and see.

“It seems like October is something that’s been talked about, so if that’s the case then we’ll just have to be ready for it when it comes around.

“When you look at a restart, it needs to be safe – that’s the most important thing.

“It’s about everyone’s health and safety, it’s not just players, the officials, club staff and any fans that are coming to games.

“It’s got to be safe for everyone, so it’s important that the time is taken to ensure everyone is safe when football does restart.

“Of course you want to be playing in front of fans. Any footballer would want that rather than playing behind closed doors.

“Ideally when a restart happens it can be in front of fans, but if that isn’t the reality then we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Peterhead ended the 2019-20 season in eighth place. Brown believes Jim McInally’s side didn’t pick up the points their performances merited.

He hopes whenever next term starts they can improve and added: “I think it’s been quite a frustrating season for us. We’ve managed to put together a couple of good performances, but maybe not always get the results our performances merited.

“Or we’d have a couple of wins and then a few defeats and then a draw, we couldn’t really get a run going.

“I think we competed well in most of our games, other than a couple of games early on there was never any we were completely out of.

“It’s been frustrating and we think we should have given a better account of ourselves in terms of the table.

“But I hope when we are able to restart that is something we can improve on.”

During the three-month period without football, Brown has been keeping himself fit and has been pushed by brotherly rivalry by going out running with older sibling and Cove Rangers attacker Jordon.

Jason said: “We’ve both helped each other. We’re both still working and, once I get home, we’ve been going for a run or doing some sort of fitness activity.

“We’ve been there for each other, which has been a big boost, because doing it on your makes it feel twice as long.

“There is that element of rivalry, it’s good to test yourself and it pushes you on.

“We both want to beat each other, so it’s good to have a competitive edge to it.”