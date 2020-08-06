Jamie Stevenson backs Peterhead to kick on in League One after leaving club

Jamie Stevenson hopes to see Peterhead kick on next season after leaving the club.

The 36-year-old’s six-year spell with the Blue Toon has come to an end.

Stevenson arrived at Balmoor as a winger, however, in recent years he’s been deployed mainly at right-back.

His departure brings to an end nine seasons playing under Jim McInally with the Buchan outfit, East Stirlingshire and Morton.

Although sad to be leaving, Stevenson hopes to see Peterhead push for a promotion play-off place when League One starts on October 17.

He said: “I spoke to the manager and the decision had been made, and that’s just football.

“I’ll move on and see what happens next season. It’s a great bunch of boys at the club and I hope they do well in the future.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing under Jim and if I didn’t then I wouldn’t have signed for the club or stayed this long.

“He’s a good guy who has stood by me throughout my career and always done well by me.

“So I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Jim and about Peterhead.

“I really hope they go on and do well next season. You build up a relationship with people at the club and because it’s such a community club you know a lot of the fans on a first name basis.

“It’s sad my time has come to and end, but that’s part and parcel of football, players come and go.

“Hopefully Peterhead can kick on next season with the players and experience they’ve got, I hope they can be up in the play-offs and you never know what can happen from there.”

Stevenson – who hopes to keep playing in the new season – feels he has been part of a mostly successful period for Peterhead.

After signing in the summer of 2014, the Blue Toon finished sixth in League One in his first season, the following campaign they were third and reached the Challenge Cup final where they played Rangers at Hampden.

In 2016-17 they finished ninth and were relegated to League Two via the play-offs before finishing second in that division a year later and missing out on promotion in the play-offs.

Peterhead won the League Two title in 2018-19 and recorded an eight-placed finish in League One last term.

Stevenson added: “The run to the Challenge Cup final and winning League Two were great things.

“Besides that other than one year we’ve always been aiming to get into the play-offs or get promoted so that’s been enjoyable.

“The times we’ve been in the play-offs we maybe just ran out of steam at the end of those seasons.

“The only low point was that one season (2016-17) where I don’t really know what went wrong. We didn’t get wins and then we found ourselves at the bottom of the league.

“Maybe we thought we were too good to go down and then finished ninth and struggled in the relegation play-offs.

“The next year we had a good season trying to get back up but just got pipped by Montrose.

“But it was good to get over the line last year and get back up to League One and I’ve really enjoyed my six years with Peterhead.”