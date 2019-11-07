Leitch back to help Peterhead’s bid to climb table

Peterhead midfielder Jack Leitch hopes their victory over Raith Rovers acts as a turning point in their season.

The Blue Toon had dropped to second-bottom place in the table as they toiled to win in League 1, having not tasted victory since the 2-1 triumph over Stranraer at the end of August.

Leitch himself has been through the ringer, coming through a troublesome ankle injury to return to the side last month. He bagged the opener in Saturday’s 2-0 win and hopes it can kick-start a return to form at Balmoor.

He said: “It was coming. We weren’t playing badly – it was just silly goals like at Dumbarton the week before.

“We had so many chances and ended up losing 1-0. Hopefully this is a turning point for us and we can look forward to Clyde.

“Even looking back to the Betfred Cup, we did well against Dundee, Inverness and then Falkirk on the first day of the season.

“We’ll take anyone on up here. It was a great performance and we’re delighted to get the win.”

Leitch’s goal was added to by Gary Fraser’s second in Peterhead colours in the second half.

Manager Jim McInally opted to start Derek Lyle as the lone striker and introduce club captain Rory McAllister in the second half.

Lyle sent a first-half chance into the side-netting, while McAllister came on and impressed against a tiring defence.

Ex-Motherwell man Leitch hopes everyone can keep chipping in with goals while McAllister looks to get himself back up and running again.

He added: “It’s been a very stop-start season for me, being out with my ankle and then coming back.

“That’s me feeling fully fit now so I’m delighted to get back scoring goals and helping the team.

“Gary’s technique is different class. You see it every week in training. He’s such a talented player and is only going to get better for us.

“Rory has scored so many goals for the club so it’s good for Scott Brown, myself, Gary, Ben and Del to help.

“There are goals around the team and hopefully we’ll get the big man scoring again soon.”

He was delighted with the manner of the victory over Raith, who were top of the table coming into the game and unbeaten in their previous six games.

Leitch said: “We’ve had two sore ones off them in the past, in the cup and the league, so it was good to get one over them.

“That was probably the best we’ve played all year – we were excellent.

“We pressed them high and forced them into mistakes and took the chances when they came.”