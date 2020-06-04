Peterhead’s Jack Leitch sees potential for socially-distanced crowds in League One and League Two

Peterhead’s Jack Leitch believes the return of football in Scotland would be a welcome boost for everyone.

The Premiership is set to return behind closed doors from August 1, but it remains to be seen how or when the lower leagues will resume.

Matches behind closed doors don’t appear to be a viable option below Premiership level, however, Leitch believes there are ways clubs like the Blue Toon could restart.

The midfielder reckons in the lower leagues teams could limit crowds to 25% of their stadium capacity, which could allow fans to obey social distancing measures while also generating enough revenue for clubs to survive.

Discussions have been taking place about such an idea and Leitch believes it could work.

The 24-year-old said: “I think any football in this country would give people a boost, especially if the Premiership comes back.

“In League One and Two even with the social distancing I still think there are ways to restart.

“At Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium for example if you open the four stands then you could have a quarter capacity in and there would be room for social distancing as well as plenty of supporters.

“Not too much has been said about it, but I do think it could be done. Even at Balmoor if you had a quarter capacity it would still let you have about 700 fans and they would be able to social distance.

“I know there are a lot problems to overcome and testing is probably one of the big things because of the cost.

“But I do think it could work, although there are people that get paid a lot more than me to make those decisions.

“But I think every player in Scotland just wants to get back playing soon so we’ll have to see what happens.”

There has been talk of lower league clubs going into hibernation next season, or even Leagues One and Two being mothballed and Leitch hopes that isn’t the case.

The former Motherwell and Airdrieonians player added: “It’s a strange time because at our level we don’t know when or even if the leagues will start next season.

“When you see stuff about clubs not playing next season or leagues not being played it is worrying for players.

“But we just need to stay as fit as we can and then hopefully before too long we get some positive news about a start date.”

Germany’s Bundesliga was the first major European league to restart on May 16.

The English Premier League and Spain’s La Liga are also set to resume later this month.

Although plenty have been critical of football behind closed doors, Leitch has enjoyed watching it.

He said: “I have enjoyed watching the German football. It’s quite impressive how well they’ve handled the situation and how quickly they’ve managed to return.

“I just enjoy watching football, any football really, so I’ve enjoyed watching it.

“I know people have complained about the atmosphere but it’s still giving us football to watch.

“I’ve watched Bayer Leverkusen twice and been really impressed with them and there was Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich last week which was good as well.

“So I’ve enjoyed and you won’t hear me complaining about it.”