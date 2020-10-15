Isaac Layne knows he will judged on goal tally for Peterhead this term after getting off mark

Isaac Layne is targeting more goals after getting off the mark for Peterhead in the League Cup win over Brechin City.

The striker notched a brace inside the first 20 minutes of the Blue Toon’s 3-1 win at Balmoor on Tuesday.

Layne has started the season in impressive form. His 30-minute cameo in the Buchan side’s shock win over Dundee United on Saturday showed his strength and speed would cause teams problems.

And that was in evidence against Brechin with goals added to the 25-year-old’s display.

Layne thumped home his first from 20 yards and then flicked a second into the net from close range.

With Peterhead’s League One campaign getting under way on Saturday against Airdrieonians at the Penny Cars Stadium, Layne hopes he can be on target again in the weeks ahead.

He said: “I know as a striker you are judged on goals, so it was good to get two against Brechin.

“But it’s a long season and I’m wanting to get a few more – but the most important thing was the three points.

“We’ve got two more games and one more win or managing to get a few more points through draws could get us out of the group, which nobody expected us to do.”

Starting the season with back-to-back victories in Group C of the League Cup has given Peterhead a chance of progression to the last-16 of the competition.

They face Kelty Hearts and St Johnstone next month as they bid to make that dream reality.

The other thing the Blue Toon’s start to the campaign has done is build momentum.

Layne reckons that’s another positive as they gear up the league kicking off.

© EVENING EXPRESS

The former Dumbarton, Brechin, Stranraer and Alloa frontman added: “The plan from the manager and the boys was to come out of the blocks fast (against Brechin) and not have a hangover from Saturday.

“The gaffer said every game poses a different threat and that’s something we’ve got to adapt to because no game is easy in Scottish football.

“We’re going to take that attitude into every game because every team poses a different threat.

“We played well on Saturday and shocked a lot of people by beating Dundee United at Tannadice.”