Peterhead interested in signing ex-Aberdeen and Scotland boss Craig Brown’s grandson

Peterhead are considering a move for the grandson of former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown.

The Blue Toon sent a scout to watch the 20-year-old, also called Craig Brown, in action for Lowland League side University of Stirling on Saturday.

Brown impressed by scoring the only goal of the game against East Kilbride at the K Park.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally admitted he has been keeping a close eye on the former Ayr United midfielder.

He said: “Craig’s name was put to me recently as a player that may be worth a look at.

“I did not have much information about him, however I did some homework and felt he was worth looking at.

“I sent someone to East Kilbride at the weekend and Craig scored the winner.

“We cannot do anything about talking to him just now, but he is definitely a player who is on our radar.

“I believe that he was with Ayr United when he was younger before heading to university.

“I may need to speak to his grandad to find out more.”

The Blue Toon, beaten 1-0 by Dumbarton last weekend, are seeking a first win since the end of August when League One leaders Raith Rovers visit Balmoor on Saturday.